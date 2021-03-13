Nights to get warmer in Hyderabad

Dry weather expected for next three days across the State

By | Published: 11:30 pm 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The heat is on. If only the days were hot till now, brace for sultry nights too.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures, which hovered between 18 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius since the beginning of this month, could go up to 22 degree Celsius in the next five days.

On the other hand, though the city got some respite from the hot afternoons with a slight drop in the maximum temperature on Saturday, dry weather is expected for the next three days across the State with the day temperatures likely to hover around 36 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius.

Saturday was a welcome break for the city from a series of days when the days got hot, especially around noon, with some places recording temperatures above 36 degree Celsius as well. On Saturday, however, the maximum temperature recorded was 33.8 degree Celsius, which is three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature registered on Friday night too was slightly lower than normal, at 18.3 degree Celsius, which weather officials say was three degrees below normal.

As for area-wise temperatures, Ameerpet and Nampally recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.8 degree Celsius on Saturday, followed by Himayatnagar (34.6 degree Celsius), Khairatabad (34.6 degree Celsius) and Hyderabad(34.5 degree Celsius).

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 36.8 degree Celsius in the city was recorded at Red Hills while the lowest temperature of 15 degree Celsius was registered at the Hyderabad Central University.

Across the State, Nerella in Rajanna Sircilla reported the highest temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius. Weathermen attributed the drop in day temperatures to mainly low-level south easterlies, which have been prevailing over the State, and at the same time, have said it would not be a long-standing phenomenon, with the temperatures likely to go up in the coming days.

