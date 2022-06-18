Nikhat Zareen calls on TSPSC Chairman, Dr. B Janardhan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has called on Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman, Dr. B Janardhan Reddy here on Saturday.

Dr. Janardhan Reddy who felicitated Nikhat Zareen said she had made the country proud by her achievement. He also felicitated her father Jameel Ahmed for encouraging and supporting the girl child to success.

Nikhat’s mental toughness, strenuous and consistent practice led her to become the world champion and her success would inspire and motivate the youth, especially young girls, Dr. Reddy added.