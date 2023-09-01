NIMS Hospital management exam on September 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2023 of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is scheduled to be held between 10 am and 12 noon on September 9 at College of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, behind Telephone Exchange, NIMS.

The hall tickets for eligible candidates whose application status is ‘accepted’ needs to downloaded from NIMS website by logging in with registration number and password from September 4, 2023. The NIMS will not be responsible for not obtaining web-based hall tickets and candidates will not be allowed to appear for entrance examination unless they hold the hall ticket, Dean, NIMS, Dr Liza Rajasekhar in a press release on Friday said.