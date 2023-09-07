Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:45 PM, Thu - 7 September 23
Minister Dayakar Rao hands over LOC to kin of medical emergency patient

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao offered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of Gundala Sravan, a resident of Venkatapuram village in Torrur Mandal.

Sravan is suffering from a health issue and needs treatment at NIMS Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the CM Relief Fund is extending a helping hand to the poor who are in distress, despite the presence of Arogyasri program in the State.

In this regard, Dayakar Rao thanked Chief Minister KCR for the assistance.

