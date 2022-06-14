NIMS urologists conduct complex kidney stone-removal surgery

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The urologists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have successfully conducted a complex kidney stone-removal procedure on a 22-year-old patient, whose left kidney was in the chest cavity by the side of the left lung and heart, making it a very rare and challenging case.

The youngster was admitted to NIMS Urology department with abdominal pain, fever and pain while passing urine. Diagnostics revealed the patient had a stone around the forgotten stent in his left kidney which was placed following a surgery for a lower ureteric stone three years ago, doctors said.

Led by Head, Urology and Renal Transplantation, NIMS, Dr.Ch.RamReddy along with Professor in Urology, Dr. Rahul Devraj, the surgical team conducted a keyhole endoscopic procedure on patient’s left kidney in the chest to remove the stone with the retained stent under video thoracoscopic guidance. The complex procedure was conducted free of cost under Aarogysri, which otherwise would have cost the patient upwards of Rs. 5 lakh in private hospitals.

“During surgery, the patient was placed on single lung ventilation, in which the left lung was collapsed to ensure safety to the left lung and also the safety of the heart. Post-surgery, the patient as fully recovered,” surgeons said.