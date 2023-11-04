Nine check-posts along TS-Karnataka border

Since the district has a long border with Karnataka, the police have set up round-the-clock check-posts to check the flow of liquor, cash and other valuables into Telangana from other States during the elections.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police in collaboration with other departments have set nine inter-state check-posts along the Karnataka-Telangana border.

Officials including Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh were making frequent visits to these check-posts to monitor the functioning of the staff.

Apart from these inter-state check-posts, the police have opened eight inter-district check-posts on the roads connecting Sangareddy district with other districts in Telangana. Speaking after a visit to the inter-state check-post recently located at Digulwadi, Rupesh said he was constantly monitoring the situation by talking to his counterparts in the neighbouring Karnataka and also other district officials in Telangana.

So far, the police have seized Rs.2.41 crore in cash, 4,248 litres of liquor (worth Rs.24.77 lakh) and filed 348 cases, while 6.96 kg of gold (worth Rs.4.51 crore) and 21.27 kg of silver (worth Rs.19.60 lakh) was also seized. The SP said they would continue the strict monitoring until the elections were over.

The efforts were to ensure peaceful and fair elections in Sangareddy district, said the SP, who has also visited all the police stations on the Karnataka border.