Ninth edition of Hyderabad Rockathon to be held on December 4

Several trekkers and nature enthusiasts are expected to take part in the day-long event that will focus on adventure and fitness activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Society to Save Rocks, in association with the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club, is all set to host the ninth edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon on December 4 at Ghar-e-Mubarak near Taramati Baradari.

Several trekkers and nature enthusiasts are expected to take part in the day-long event that will focus on adventure and fitness activities, including bouldering, rappelling, zip lining, and rock walks.

In addition, a slew of family entertainment activities will be on offer for all age groups. Kids can take part in activities like rock tattoos, slacklining, rock balancing, and rock quiz. A snake show will also be conducted by the organisation named ‘Friends of Snakes’.

The event that will happen from 7 am to 3 pm will be flagged off by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The Society to Save Rocks aims to preserve and protect the spectacular ancient granite formations in the city.

A group of artists, photographers, and environmentalists have been working for the protection of rocky landscapes since 1992. In 1996, they formed themselves into a registered society, and since then, the Society to Save Rocks has expanded to include many other citizens.