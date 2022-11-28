Telangana govt, Ontario Province sign MoU to expand economic cooperation

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan signed the MoU and it pertains to expanding economic cooperation between Telangana and Ontario Province, Canada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Province, Canada.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan signed the MoU in Delhi on Monday and it pertains to expanding economic cooperation between Telangana and Ontario Province, Canada. Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli was present.

This builds on the earlier MoU between the two sides signed in February 2016 and adds new areas of cooperation like electric vehicles, aerospace, media and entertainment. Both sides also agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other flagship events like Collision 2023 in Toronto and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad, a release said.