NIPER holds its 10th convocation ceremony in Hyderabad

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagawanth Khuba participated as the chief guest of the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: The 10th convocation of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, was held today. The Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagawanth Khuba participated as the chief guest of the event.

A total of 187 students, among them 25 PhD, 162 MS (Pharm.), and MBA (Pharm.) students were awarded their degrees during the convocation. Gold medals were given to Yadav Vishal Fayanath (MC), Ankita Sahebrao Khairnar (PA), Tentu Priya Mounika (PC), K Kavya Praharsha (RT), Rimsha Nooreen (PE), Girase Pradeep Nanabhau (PTPC), Donna Mol Sunny (PM), and Gundelli Panisha (MD).

Director Medal for Best All-Rounder Student was given to Safiya Sulthana for the batch 2020-22.

Congratulating the students on this occasion, the Union Minister said that India was once called the golden bird and is now ready to lead the world as a Viswa Guru like in the past in the field of education, spiritualism, culture, etc.

Chairman, Board of Governors, NIPER-Hyderabad, several members from industry, directors of all NIPERs, students, family members of graduates, and alumni members also attended the event.