Niranjan Reddy counters opposition parties criticism

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Countering the opposition parties criticism over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s national tour, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy demanded implementation of Telangana’s welfare and development programmes in the BJP and Congress ruled States.

Opposition parties should desist from petty politics. The Telangana Government has so far extended Rythu Bima benefits to 80,755 families, the Minister said.

Rythu Bima was instilling confidence among farmers’ families in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was extending financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of farmers, who had died in the agitation in New Delhi. Unfortunately, BJP and Congress parties were making petty politics over the issue, the Minister said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

During the Congress rule, in case of farmers deaths, families had to run from pillar to post to claim Rs.50,000 assistance. On the contrary, the Telangana Government extends the financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh directly into the beneficiaries accounts in 10 days, leaving no scope for recommendations, he pointed out.

“The best thing about Rythu Bima is Government pays the insurance premium. But the sad part is Congress party falsely projects the claims made under Rythu Bima as suicide deaths,” said Niranjan Reddy.

In addition to Rythu Bima, Rs.50,447.33 crores was directly deposited into the farmers accounts by the Telangana Government, he said.

Forget about Declarations, let the Congress and BJP implement these welfare programmes in their states from this year, he demanded.

After the decades long Congress rule, people got vexed and they were in no mood to fall pray for the false assurances of the grand old party, he lashed out stating Congress and BJP’s agenda was to come to power but not welfare of the people.

One should bear in mind that farmers fought relentlessly against the BJP Government’s proposed farm laws and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologize to the farming community, he reminded.

“The BJP was implementing all the anti- farmer policies listed in the Congress party’s manifesto. That’s the reason, Congress is not in a position to approach the farmers,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The two national parties were making petty politics over the Chief Minister’s financial assistance to the 600 families in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. They were criticizing the move as if these farmers hailed from other countries, he slammed.< Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .