Nirmal, Asifabad sees moderate rains

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was gauged to 21.9 mm. Both Narsapur (G) and Laxmanachanda mandals received the highest rainfall by 42 mm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

File Photo

Nirmal/Kumram Bheem: Both Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts saw moderate rains on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two persons died after being struck by lightning in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was gauged to 21.9 mm. Both Narsapur (G) and Laxmanachanda mandals received the highest rainfall by 42 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was measured to 995 mm as against the normal rainfall of 752 mm from June 1 to September 3, reflecting an excess by 32 percent.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had an average rainfall of 17.7 mm. Bejjur mandal recorded the highest rainfall by 69 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 865 mm when compared to 870 mm from June 1 to September 3. Cotton growers said that the showers damaged their crop, while paddy farmers expressed happiness.