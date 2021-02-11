Nirmal Collector asks officials to make arrangements for Vasantha Panchami

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui asked the authorities concerned on Thursday to make the required arrangements for Vasantha Panchami festivities at the ancient Sri Jnana Saraswathi Devathanam of Basar from February 14 to 16.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of the temple and other departments here, Faruqui instructed the executive officer of the temple Vinod and others to make elaborate arrangements for the devotees and ensure smooth conduct of the festivities with strict implementation of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. He told the authorities to create drinking water, lighting and medical facilities at the shrine.

The IAS officer further instructed the officials to ensure sanitisers are in place, make sure that devotees maintain physical distancing and wear masks. Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .