Nirmal: Four students of RGUKT-Basar booked for damaging public property

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Nirmal: Four students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar were booked for allegedly damaging public property and preventing cops from discharging duties on Wednesday. Basar police said that the accused students were Madesh, Prasanth, Srinivas and Sai Charan.

A case was registered against them under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The students reportedly damaged vehicles of policemen and prevented them from entering the campus, following suicide of a student on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, students of the university organised a candle light rally to mourn Rathod Suresh (19), a B Tech first year student who ended life by hanging in his hostel, on Wednesday. They said that the administration of the institution was showing negligence in addressing challenges of the students.

Members of the Telangana Jana Samithi visited the campus and expressed condolences to family members of Suresh.