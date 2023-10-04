Nirmal: KTR asks public to teach Congress a lesson

KT Rama Rao also launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing prices of LPG cylinders, fuel and fertilizers.

Wed - 4 October 23

Nirmal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao asked the public to teach a lesson to both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising the Telangana government, which was the only one to provide free electricity to the agriculture sector for 24 hours.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multiple projects here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Telangana used to witness erratic outages of power 10 years ago. But certain persons were now feeling inconvenienced when power supply was disrupted for 10 minutes. Leaders of both the Congress and the BJP should be ashamed of commenting against the power supply system in Telangana.

The Minister recalled that successive governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh never provided electricity for even six hours a day. The State was reeling under a severe power crisis till 2014. He sought the public to teach a lesson to the two parties for commenting against the supply of power. He said that buses would be arranged to the leaders of the two parties to cross check the facility in any part of Telangana.

Rama Rao also launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing prices of LPG cylinders, fuel and fertilizers. “Modi is not a god as claimed by BJP leader Bandi Sanjay. Is he a God for raising rates of the cylinder from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, petrol and fertilizers?,” he asked.

The minister further said that Nirmal had become a district and the district centre witnessed an unprecedented growth on many fronts. Over 2,000 double bed room houses were built. Outages of power have become a thing of the past. Drinking water crisis of the State was addressed.

Rama Rao along with Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy also inaugurated Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation scheme at Gundampalli village in Dilawarpur mandal. He laid the foundation stone for an oil palm factory at Pochampahad village in Soan mandal. While the estimated cost of the irrigation scheme was Rs.714 crore, the factory would be set up at a cost of Rs.300 crore.

