Nirmal police launch coaching for Police job aspirants

07:23 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Additional Superintendent of Police M Sriram Reddy addresses aspirants of police jobs in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District police launched a coaching for aspirants of police jobs at government polytechnic college on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police M Sriram Reddy was the chief guest of the inaugural event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriram advised the aspirants to strive hard to achieve their goals. He opined that diligence and self-confidence would play a vital role in accomplishing in life. He suggested to them not to waste time and to focus on their targets. He told them to clarify their doubts by speaking to tutors at the programme.

The ASP further said that the police department came forward to provide the facility helping the unemployed to crack posts of constable and sub-inspector. He said that training would be given in physical events such as long jump, high jump and short put. He added that experienced subject experts were roped in to coach the aspirants and study material would be extended to participants at the end.

Following the government’s move to fill up 80,039 vacant posts, 300 candidates belonging to several parts of the district were selected for coaching by conducting a written examination. They would be provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner at the coaching centre. Duration of the coaching is either 45 days or two months.

According to a notification issued by the government on Monday, 174 posts with various wings of the police department would be recruited in the district.

DSP and coordinator of the coaching Jeevan Reddy, Inspector Ramesh, tutors Bhumann, Krishna Reddy, Ravi Kumar, Reserve Inspectors Ramakrishna and Ramesh and many others were present. In the meantime, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa inaugurated a coaching for aspirants of police jobs at his camp office in Kaghaznagar on Monday evening. He advised the jobless to utilize the opportunity and to secure the jobs by excelling in written and physical tests. The coaching is sponsored by Koneru Trust, a Kaghaznagar based voluntary reorganization operated by Konappa.

