Nishka, Aashirwad clinch gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games

In Gymnastics, Telangana athlete Nishka scored 42.95 points in the all-round category for the top honours. Meanwhile in cycling, Aashirwad won the gold in 1 km time trial after clocking 1.12.652 seconds

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 11:29 PM

Nishka Aggarwal and Aashirwad Saxena.

Hyderabad: Telangana gymnast Nishka Aggarwal and cyclist Aashirwad Saxena clinched gold medals in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

In Gymnastics, the State athlete Nishka scored 42.95 points in the all-round category for the top honours. Meanwhile in cycling, Aashirwad won the gold in 1 km time trial after clocking 1.12.652 seconds ahead of Maharashtra’s Vedant Jitendra Jadhav and Haryana’s Gumoor Poonia. He also qualified for the Finals for the 3km individual pursuit and will fight for a bronze medal on Tuesday.