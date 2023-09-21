One NITW student dies, five injured in road accident near Mulugu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:19 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Mulugu: One student was killed and five others seriously injured in a road accident at Jangalapalli crossroads near here in the early hours of Thursday.

The students, all from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, were travelling in a car towards Warangal when the vehicle lost control and hit the divider. The car then flipped over and hit a lorry parked nearby. One of the students, Nissi (18) from Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot.

Five other students, Omar, Sai, Shriya, Sujit Reddy, and Murthuja, were shifted to the Mulugu district hospital with serious injuries. They were later shifted to Warangal MGM Hospital and Hanamkonda Rohini Hospital for better treatment. The local police are investigating the case.