NIT-Warangal sports officer Dr D Hari awarded prestigious award

Hanamkonda: Dr D Hari, Sports Officer at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has been awarded the prestigious Physical Education Foundation of India Award under the category of Dr G P Gautham Lifetime Achievement Award in Physical Education.
The award recognizes Dr Hari’s outstanding contributions to the field of physical education and sports sciences. He has been a dedicated advocate for physical fitness and well-being.
The award ceremony will be held on July 9 at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre. The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) is a non-profit organization that was established in 1976 under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.