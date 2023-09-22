10-day workshop on research methodology in social sciences at NITW

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Warangal: The School of Management at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) is organising a 10-day workshop on “Research Methodology in Social Sciences” today.

The workshop is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Government of India. Dr B Raja Shekhar, Professor at the University of Hyderabad, who inaugurated the workshop here on Friday, emphasised the importance of good quality research and publications.

He also said that such workshops would help enhance networking skills and encourage interdisciplinary research.

Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NITW stressed the significance of research in solving problems around the society we live in.

He also said that NITW is a frontrunner in technology and aims to encourage management research in the Institute. While Prof V Rama Devi, Head of the School of Management, gave an overview of the department, Prof P Ramlal, Course Coordinator, said that the course received 150 applications out of which 30 research scholars have been shortlisted to attend the workshop.

