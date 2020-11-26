Nivar brings down mercury in Hyderabad

Average maximum temperature recorded at Begumpet on Thursday was 25.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal

By | Published: 8:25 pm 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Day temperatures in Hyderabad dropped by at least five degrees on Thursday, apparently under the influence of Cyclone Nivar.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature recorded at Begumpet on Thursday was 25.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

Waking up to overcast skies, the city continued to witness a cloudy sky throughout the day with some parts registering slight drizzle as well. At the same time, the minimum temperature went up from 14.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 19.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

In the wake of Cyclone Nivar, parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem received light rainfall. Rainfall activity was expected to be on a minimum with the intensity of the cyclonic storm to recede.

An IMD report said ‘the very severe’ cyclonic storm Nivar had weakened into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday and would weaken further into a deep depression and later into a depression.

“A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 29. It is likely to move westwards and become more marked,” officials said.

During the last 24 hours, Arli in Adilabad registered the lowest temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius, while in the city, Vanasthalipuram saw a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .