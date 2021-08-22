Nizam-era stepwell to come alive

Hyderabad: The architectural wonders in the form of stepwells in Hyderabad are finally getting the attention that they have been crying for long.

Initiated by the State government, the effort to restore the pristine glory of these stepwells, that dot the city in different localities, has been pulling them out of decades-long apathy – both on part of the administration as well as citizens.

As part of the exercise, the Nizam-era stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, is being restored with the garbage, silt and debris accumulated over the years inside the water body being removed.

Around 50 workers and earthmovers have been deployed for cleaning of the Bansilalpet stepwell. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said that tonnes of garbage has already been cleared and they were able to clear the waste upto a depth of 20 feet inside the stepwell located near the Nalla Pochamma Temple.

“Around 100 lorries of waste accumulated in the water body were lifted and transported and the other works are underway at a brisk pace,” said an official of the civic body. After removing the garbage, required conservation works including repairs to the structure will be taken up.

The State government also has drawn up plans for the structure after restoration. “Once the stepwell here is restored, it will be illuminated and turned it into a tourist attraction. It will be conserved,” said the official.

Meanwhile, in a move that could bring cheer to the heritage lovers, the State government has started preparations to restore all the 140 stepwells in and around the city. A list of the stepwells identified for the purpose of restoration has already been prepared and submitted by Hyderabad Design Forum to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department.

At several sites, the works have already been commenced. Officials stress the fact that these stepwells are important for groundwater recharge apart from being part of the city’s heritage.

Recently, the MA&UD has taken up works at six stepwells including Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli and Shiva Bagh Baoli near Gudimalkapur, one in Gachibowli, two in Kokapet and one in Bapu Ghat.

Committed to preserving heritage: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the works taken up to restore the stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad has started to yield results. He mentioned that though the restoration works were in the initial stages, residents around the water body were reaping benefits.

“Though only 15 per cent of works have been completed, water is now available at a mere 30 feet depth in surrounding localities,” the Minister said on Sunday after inspecting the stepwell restoration works in Bansilalpet. He also said that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving priority to conservation and restoration of heritage.

Rainwater Project doing its bit

The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise that has restored four stepwells in the city – one each at Gachibowli, Kokapet, Kondapur and Narsingi – is supporting the government in restoration of the stepwell at Bansilalpet too.

Members of the enterprise who incorporated methods to recharge groundwater as part of their stepwell restoration projects are planning the same in Bansilalpet stepwell restoration.

As a part of the Gachibowli stepwell restoration, rainwater from the roofs of nearby structures was diverted into the Gachibowli stepwell.

“The Rainwater Project is documenting the project, taking care of architectural congregation and CSR activity too. We will work along with the government till the stepwell is restored,” said Kalpana Ramesh, founder of the Rainwater Project. “Methods to conserve the natural resource will be incorporated in this project too,” she added.