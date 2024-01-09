Nizamabad collector ask rice mills to finish custom rice milling by month end

Despite rice mills having the capacity of custom milling of 6,000 metric tonnes everyday, only 2,000 metric tonnes were being milled on an average, Nizamabad collector said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 06:56 PM

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the rice millers to speed up the milling of the paddy procured by the government from the farmers and deliver the custom milled rice reserves to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in accordance with the prescribed quota by the month end. Criminal cases would be booked against rice millers who violate norms, he warned.

The Collector, who held a meeting with the rice millers along with Additional Collector P Yadireddy, civil supplies department officials, FCI area manager and other officials on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the millers not providing custom milling rice as per the set target. Despite rice mills having the capacity of custom milling of 6,000 metric tonnes everyday, only 2,000 metric tonnes were being milled on an average, he said.

All the rice mills across the district should take up custom rice milling at full capacity and deliver the stocks to FCI by the month end, he said, adding that if necessary, private grain milling should be given a break and special attention should be focused on the achievement of the custom rice milling target and priority should be given to providing as much boiled rice stock as possible.

Meanwhile, many rice millers requested the Collector to allow custom milling for 2023-2024 Kharif season also in rice mills which were already close to achieving the target of 2022-2023 Kharif and Rabi.