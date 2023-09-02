18 arrested for harassing women in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:29 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Nizamabad: She Teams have booked 12 cases and apprehended 18 persons on charges of harassing women under the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate in the last one month.

Police Commissioner CH Praveen Kumar on Saturday said in Nizamabad town, eight petty cases were booked and 14 persons were caught for harassing women, while in Armoor, three cases were booked and three persons were arrested. In Bodhan, one case was registered and one person was arrested, he said.

He urged people to contact 87126-59795 or dial 100 if they came across incidents of harassment of women.