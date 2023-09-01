Nizamabad: District administration making elaborate arrangements for TET exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Nizamabad: The district administration is making arrangements for the conduct of the TET-2023 (Teacher Eligibility Test) examination on September 15.

Additional Collector P Yadireddy, who held a review meeting with the officials on Friday, said 15,263 candidates are to appear for the Paper-1 examination to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Whereas 11,573 will appear for the Paper-II examination to be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the second session.

The district administration set up 64 examination centres for the conduct of Paper I and 50 centres for Paper II. Since examination centres have been set up in Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan Dichpally and Edapally, the RTC will be running special buses for the students coming from rural areas.

Transco officials were asked to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted during the tests. Candidates can contact 9030282993 for any ueries with regard to the TET examination.