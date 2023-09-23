Nizamabad Collector asks officials to identify sensitive, super-sensitive polling stations

Due to the possibility of distribution of cash, liquor, intoxicants and other materials to influence the voters during elections, strict vigilance should be kept, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Nizamabad: In a bid to gear up for the upcoming polls to the State Assembly, collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked officials involved in the election process to identify sensitive and super-sensitive polling stations in their respective areas and submit a report to the returning officers by October 7.

The collector, who along with Nizamabad Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana held a training programme for Election Sector Officers on Saturday, asked the officials to do micro-level planning down to the polling station level to assess the actual situation and prepare an action plan.

The final report have to be submitted within three days after the release of the election schedule, he said.

The Sector Officer would visit all the polling stations during the first two hours of poll and give the poll commencement report to the RO for polling stations, he said, adding that cases should be registered in accordance with the election rules by keeping an eye on those who prevent the voters from exercising their right to vote, as well as those who influence the voters.

Tight security arrangements would be made to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere was maintained within each polling station and voters could vote freely, Police Commissioner Satyanarayana said, adding that additional personnel and armed forces would be deployed at problematic and highly problematic polling stations.