Nizamabad: Constable suspended for colluding with poachers

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya has placed a police constable, working in Kotagiri station, under suspension on charges of colluding with poachers.

The suspension was based on a report by the Forest Department that constable G Rajgopal was colluding with poachers in Varni mandal.

Following an inquiry, Rajgopal was suspended.

