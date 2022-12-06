Nizamabad: Dialysis centre to come up in Bhimgal

Health Minister T Harish Rao was responding to a request from his ministerial colleague, Prashant Reddy for setting up the dialysis unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Nizamabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao has agreed to set up a five-bedded dialysis centre in Bhimgal village in the Balkonda Constituency of the district. He was responding to a request from his ministerial colleague, Prashant Reddy for setting up the dialysis unit.

Harish rao assured that dialysis units would be set up in two weeks. Prashant Reddy told the Health minister that people suffering from kidney related ailments were forced to travel tol Nizamabad or Hyderabad for dialysis. “If dialysis centre is set up in Bhimgal people can save a lot of time and money,”he stated. He thanked Harish Rao for accepting his proposal.