Nizamabad: Four member family commit suicide in hotel

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the alleged torture from the partners of his real-estate business, a four member family committed suicide in a hotel at Nizamabad Town on Sunday morning.

The four family members – K Surya Prakash (37) and wife Akashya (36) and their two children Prathyusha (11) and Adwaith (7) were staying in room 101 in the hotel for the last 15 days. The family belongs to Adilabad district.

On Sunday, the family members were not responding when the hotel staff knocked on the room door. Sensing something suspicious, they broke open the door and found the family members dead.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. According to police, Prakash was allegedly facing torture from his business partners due to differences over profit and losses.

Even after collecting promissory notes and other documents from Prakash, the partners allegedly continued to pressurise him for the money. They also humiliated him to end his life if he failed to pay the money to him.

Prakash first wanted to kill himself but he later felt that his family would face harassment from the partners, he first killed his wife and two children by offering poison to them and later died by hanging to the ceiling fan, the police said.

For the last five years, Prakash was doing real estate business in Hyderabad.