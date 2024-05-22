Nizamabad: Parents advised to check recognisation of schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 07:22 PM

Nizamabad: The district authorities have advised parents to check the credentials and recognition of private schools before admitting their wards.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the district authorities have asked parents to check the details of the private schools with the mandal education officer’s office before taking admission to confirm the recognition. “It is parents responsibility to find out whether the school is recognised or not from the concerned mandal education office,” the authorities stated.