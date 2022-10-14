Nizamabad Collector asks health officials to discourage C-Sections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Nizamabad: To promote normal deliveries instead of Caesarean section in government hospitals, district collector C Narayan Reddy urged health officials to encourage pregnant women to opt for normal delivery rather than C-Sections.

The collector, who held video conference on Friday, directed health officials to curb the practice of conducting unwanted Caesarean sections at the cost of normal deliveries at government and private hospitals. He stated that if anyone needs to undergo an early Caesarean section they should approach a committee constituted with District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Government General Hospital superintendent, Program Officer and other gynecology doctors for permission.

He said that pregnant women admitted for delivery should be given high priority to have a normal delivery and should not have a Caesarean section unless it is an emergency.