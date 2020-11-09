Nizamabad: State funeral for martyred Army jawan on Tuesday

Minister Vemula Prashanth paid tributes to the martyr and consoled his family members when he called on them along with Collector C Narayana Reddy and CP Karthikeya

Nizamabad: Martyred Army jawan Ryada Mahesh’s last rites will be held with full State honours at his native village, Komanpally, in Velpur mandal on Tuesday, Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Monday. Mahesh died during an encounter with militants at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The Minister paid tributes to the martyr and consoled his family members when he called on them along with Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Karthikeya. He consoled Mahesh’s parents and wife.

Prashanth Reddy said Mahesh, who was bright in his studies could have landed a lucrative job elsewhere, but he chose to join the Indian Army to serve the country. He died at the young age of 29 years while fighting militants to protect the nation, he said.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will extend all support to Mahesh’s family. His body is expected to land in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

