Nizamabad to procure 7 lakh ton paddy

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad district administration has set a target of 7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to be procured in the 2020-21 Vaanakalam season through 445 paddy purchasing centres in the district.

Nizamabad additional collector B Chandrashekhar said the district administration had made all the arrangements to procure paddy. Of the 445 purchasing centres, IDCMS paddy purchasing centers accounted for 18, MEPMA 7, HACA 1, AMC 14, and the remaining 405 purchasing centers would be under various PACCS.

He said the government was providing a Minimum Support Price of Rs 1,888 for A-grade rice and Rs 1,868 for common variety. Thin variety rice considered as A-grade variety according to the LB ratio will fetch Rs 1,888.

The official appealed to the farmers to follow norms and ensure that moisture content in the paddy does not exceed 17 per cent.

