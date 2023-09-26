Nizamabad: Top priority to welfare of differently abled persons

Nizamabad: Stating that the district administration was giving top priority to the welfare of differently abled persons, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra informed that measures were being taken to ensure that the benefit of all the government welfare schemes reaches them and that 5 percent of the two-bedroom houses were allotted to them.

The government was trying to resolve the issues being faced by differently abled persons by holding regular meetings, she said.

She urged differently abled persons to take advantage of the care center specially set up for the disabled at the Government General Hospital in the district centre.