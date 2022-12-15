No adverse impact of Medigadda barrage in Maharashtra: Centre

However, 12 villages were affected due to submergence and the Telangana government had already paid compensation to private land of 234.92 hectare of total 369.13 hectares required for the project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: No residential house has been affected or destroyed in Maharashtra due to the backwater of Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage constructed by the Telangana government near the Maharashtra border, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday. However, 12 villages were affected due to submergence and the Telangana government had already paid compensation to private land of 234.92 hectare of total 369.13 hectares required for the project.

Replying to a question raised by Maharashtra MP Ashok Nete, union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisheswar Tudu said when water was stored upto full storage level of 100 metres on February 15 of 2020 for assessment of barrage, it was observed that the water entered into the farm land of three villages in Sironcha taluk of Maharashtra and crops in 11.92 hectares belonging to 22 farmers were damaged.

Also Read Telangana records second highest forest cover increase in India

To minimise the submergence area of cultivable lands on either of the flanks, guide bunds of 11.7 km length to Mugapur village and 11.6 km of diversion channel, were constructed on Maharashtra side. After carrying out a joint inspection on the damage caused due to submergence, the Gadchiroli collector sent a demand for compensation of Rs 17.17 lakh to Telangana government in July 2021, which has been paid immediately by the latter and distributed to the farmers.

“Compensation for private land coming under submergence through land acquisition process under Land Acquisition Act, 2013 by the Collector of Gadchiroli district, is being done on priority. So far, out of total 369.13 hectare required, private land compensation for 234.92 hectare land has been paid,” the Minister said.

The Telangana government completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in a record time of three years. As per agreement between both the States, Telangana government agreed to pay compensation for the damage caused to private land and property, due to backwaters of Medigadda barrage. Further, the barrage is blessing for Maharashtra as it helps utilisation of around 2.63 TMC water to provide irrigation facility to over 7,118 hectares of Gadchiroli district.