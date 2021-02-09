No alternative to TRS in State: Gangula Kamalakar

The Minister’s comments came when he was asked about the proposed political party being launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila in Telangana.

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Tuesday that there was no scope for any other political party to come up in Telangana State except the TRS.

“Political parties can’t think of coming up in Telangana State till Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is alive. Chandrashekar Rao is a legendary politician. All sections of people strongly believe in him and hence, there is no alternative to TRS in the State”, he said, addressing a press conference here.

The Minister’s comments came when he was asked about the proposed political party being launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila in Telangana. “There is no place for faction politics in Telangana State and people will not accept them,” he added.

When asked about some TRS leaders’ comments against the party and continuation of paddy purchasing centres, Kamalakar said no leader in the party has the guts to raise his or her voice against the party as well as party chief.

“It is the responsibility of Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure paddy from across the country. If FCI wants continue paddy procurement like in the past, the State government is ready to purchase paddy from farmers by setting up PPC centers across the State. Otherwise, the State will procure only 28 lakh metric tonne required for distribution to the public through fair price shops,” the Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .