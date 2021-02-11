No compromise on smart roads: Karimnagar Mayor

Warning of action against contractors if norms were not followed on the quality of roads, he said all steps have been taken to lay roads strictly following the quality norms.

By | Published: 12:37 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao made it clear that there was no question of compromising on the quality of smart city roads being laid in the town under the smart city programme.

Warning of action against contractors if norms were not followed on the quality of roads, he said all steps have been taken to lay roads strictly following the quality norms.

In the wake of rumors making rounds among the public about the poor quality of works, the Mayor along with Commissioner Valluri Kranthi and RV consultancy representatives on Wednesday examined roads taken up in the phase-I from Prathima multiplex to Ambedkar stadium as well as housing board colony.

Mayor examined ongoing cement flooring works in Collectorate road. Besides inspecting works, he examined the quality of work by digging a portion of the road in the housing board colony.

Talking about damage to smart city roads, he said that cement lair in collectorate road was damaged as it was laid with the help of huge machinery. The vibration of machinery led to the damage of the road.

People need not worry about the quality since core cutting was already tested in the laboratory. As a precautionary measure, chemical cement is being laid on the top of the road. Informing that the contractor was taking up cement flooring works with his own expenditure, he said the municipal corporation would not allocate any amount for these works from smart city funds.

Stating that the problem has been rectified, he assured not to repeat the problems in the second phase works. In this regard, contractors were also given clear instructions.

