No Congress wave in Telangana, says Laxman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Describing surveys showing Congress getting over 66 seats in the November 30 polls as fake and misleading, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the Congress, in order to mislead the people of the State, was trying to create an impression that the winds were blowing in its favour.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Laxman said all the claims being made about Congress getting over 66 seats were false and misleading. The Congress had never managed to touch 60 seats in the Telangana region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, hence how could one expect it to cross 66 seats in the upcoming polls, he asked.

“All the claims being made by Congress are false. There is no wave in the favour of Congress in the State. All the surveys are paid and doctored. Every time Congress came to power in AP it was because of the seats it got in Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Congress never got enough seats in Telangana,” he said.