No drunk driving deaths as Hyderabad rings in New Year

The credit for achieving the tough ‘Zero Death’ target will go to the massive efforts put in by around 250 police teams that spent their New Year on the streets, ensuring that revellers drove safely.

Hyderabad: The State capital rang in a safe New Year this time, a rare occurrence given the number of drunk driving accidents reported in previous years. However, the night was not without its share of drunk driving incidents, with around 1,800 persons booked across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

On the other hand, with none of the three commissionerates in the capital reporting fatal accidents or even accidents caused by drunk driving, the credit for achieving the tough ‘Zero Death’ target will go to the massive efforts put in by around 250 police teams that spent their New Year on the streets, ensuring that revellers drove safely.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked around 500 cases against drunk drivers during the special drive conducted between Thursday night and Friday morning by 100 special teams in the 25 traffic divisions. Over 20,000 vehicles were checked in its limits, of which several, including both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, were seized and shifted to police stations.

In Rachakonda, 50 teams booked 387 cases during checks at 24 points apart from the 40 speed control points to prevent road crashes.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police, on the other hand, had the biggest tally, with over 100 special teams catching 931 drunk drivers.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said their driving licences would be sent to the Regional Transport Authorities concerned seeking their suspension. The persons caught will also have to undergo counselling at traffic training institutes and will be produced before court.

