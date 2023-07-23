No government at Centre without KCR’s support in 2024: Harish Rao

Addressing Anganwadi teachers and workers during an Atmeeya Sammelanam in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said the BRS would get more than double the funds from the Centre after the 2024 elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana would get the pending funds from Centre since no party would be able to form a government without the support of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) post the 2024 elections.

Predicting a coalition government at the Centre after the next elections, Rao said no party could form a government without the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. When the Anganwadi workers requested the release of retirement benefits, the Minister said the Centre had pushed Telangana into a financial crisis by holding back funds to the tune of Rs.1.10 lakh crore.

Stating that the people of BJP-ruled States were demanding implementation of welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and other schemes, the Minister said the Centre had stopped the release of funds to make Telangana to halt the successful implementation of these schemes.

However, Telangana would certainly get these funds by playing a vital role in the next union government. Stating that the Telangana government was implementing all schemes without any delay and overcoming all challenges, he said the holding back of funds was a conspiracy to weaken Telangana. Rao said the BRS would teach the BJP a lesson by dethroning the BJP government in the 2024 elections.

Asking Anganwadi workers not to fall prey to trade unions, the Minister said he would get all issues of Anganwadi workers solved by taking them to the notice of the Chief Minister. Assuring that the State government considered Anganwadi workers as family members, Rao said the government would always stay by their side. Already, Telangana was paying the highest salaries to Anganwadi teachers and workers in the country, he added.