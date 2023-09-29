No house without receiving benefit of welfare scheme, no village without development: Harish Rao

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Nalgonda: Minister for Health T Harish Rao on said that there was no home in the State that was not receiving the benefits of any welfare scheme of the state government and no village without achieving development in the last nine years.

Distributing Rs 8.6 crore worth cheques to women of 86 Self Help Groups (SHGs) at a programme held at Nakrekal here, Harish Rao said that the welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by BRS government have bettered the living conditions of the people and improved amenities in urban and local areas in the state.

He cited Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, free power to the agriculture sector and residential schools for poor students of different sections as examples for it.

He said that the crop of the yasangi season did not get into the hands of the farmers without a short circuit of their motor pumpsets due to low voltage during the earlier Congress government. The farmers were forced to spend Rs 5,000 each time when their motor pumpset was damaged due to low voltage.

Recollecting on the pathetic conditions that prevailed in Telangana before the formation of a separate state, he said that the people migrated to Andhra areas for labor work before formation of Telangana state. Now, farmers of Telangana are providing work to migrant workers from other states including Bihar, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. The pro-agriculture policies of the state government have created such a situation in the state, he added.

Stating that just six hours electricity was supplied to agriculture sector during the earlier Congress government, he said that voting for Congress in the next elections would become nothing but accepting the statement of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy that three hours power supply to agriculture per day was enough.

After coming to understand that farmers, women, old aged and disabled persons stood with BRS, the Congress leaders came out with six guarantees, which were not possible to implement to get votes in the elections. He questioned as to why Congress was not implementing those six guarantees in the states being ruled by its government.

He said that a 100-bed hospital at Nakrekal would be inaugurated in one or two months and 30 doctors would be available to extend medical services. He said that the Brahmanavellemla project would be filled with Krishna water after Nagarjuna Sagar Project received water.

Stating that the political tricks and gimmicks of both Congress and BJP would not work, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would score a hat trick by retaining the post.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that elections notification for elections to Telangana State Legislative Assembly may be released in a week and elections may be conducted within two months.

The leaders of Congress, which neglected the development of Telangana, would again come to the people for votes with false promises. He asked the people to teach a lesson to the Congress in the next elections. Earlier, Harish Rao also laid foundation stone for a 30 bed hospital at Ramannapet and Aitipamula lift irrigation scheme in Kattangur mandal in the district.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC M Koti Reddy, Nalgonda Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and Telangana State Sheep Development Corporation Chairman Dudimetla Balaraj were also present at the meeting.