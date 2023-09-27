Congress leader who exposed Revanth Reddy suspended

Rangareddy DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy, who issued the suspension order, stated that on the direction of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kotha Manohar Reddy was suspended.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Rangareddy DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy, who issued the suspension order, stated that on the direction of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kotha Manohar Reddy was suspended.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday suspended Rangareddy district senior party leader Kotha Manohar Reddy for accusing senior party leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, of selling party tickets and causing harm to the reputation of the party.

Rangareddy DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy, who issued the suspension order, stated that on the direction of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kotha Manohar Reddy was suspended.

“We have taken a decision to suspend Kotha Manohar Reddy from the party, who has acted in a way that may harm the reputation of the party. it is not right to mention the names of party seniors. If there is any problem, you should talk to AICC in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray and AICC seniors,” he said.

It is learnt that during an interaction with the media, Manohar Reddy said Revanth Reddy had taken a bribe of Rs.10 crore from Badangpet Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narsimha Reddy and registered 5 acres of land in return for the Maheshwaram assembly constituency party ticket. He said senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao had told him this.

“VHR told me that the Maheshwaram party ticket has been sold for Rs. 10 crore,”he said, adding that he had proof of money changing hands. “I will present all the evidence when the time comes,” he said.

It is learnt that DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy, Kotha Manohar Reddy and PCC vice president Elmeti Amarender Reddy were among aspirants for the party ticket from Maheshwaram constituency. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders are refusing to comment on the issue and are maintaining silence.