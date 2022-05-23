No more drunk driving: Hyderabad Traffic Police resumes late night checking

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have resumed late night drunk driving checks in the city and are planning to continue with the same. The checks were slowed down in view of the pandemic.

“In order to reduce road accidents, drunk driving checks are being conducted, particularly late in the nights. Persons caught during the checking are produced before court,” Joint Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said.

The Traffic Police were conducting a special drive against multi-toned horns and air horns as well. So far. more than 3,500 cases were booked. “From June onwards, we will file charge sheets in court against violators. Air horns are one of the contributory factors for noise pollution,” he said after inaugurating a summer camp for children at the Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal.

Children at the camp will be given awareness on traffic laws and road safety. This apart, personality development programmes and martial arts classes will be organized for them.