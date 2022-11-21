PM Modi mends BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: At a time when the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance in Andhra Pradesh looked on the verge of collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have talked the film actor and JSP president Pawan Kalyan into keeping it intact, at least for the time being.

Modi specially invited the film star to Visakhapatnam during his recent two-day visit and the duo spent over half-an-hour together. Though what transpired between them remains a mystery, the later developments have kept the political observers busy speculating and they feel that Modi must have promised `something big’ to keep Pawan Kalyan in good humour.

Suddenly, at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, `Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi, elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, was selected for the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022 award, announced by the union Minister Anurag Thakur. Chiranjeevi as well as his fans were overwhelmed after the announcement which was followed by Modi’s congratulatory message.

While interacting with the media on the occasion, Chiranjeevi said that unlike him who had failed in politics, he saw a bright future for his younger brother `who could reach great heights with people’s blessings’. And Pawan Kalyan also seemed to have stopped his overtures to Chandrababu Naidu as of now, causing anxiety to the latter.

For, the TDP president thought he had successfully won over the JSP supremo by calling on him to express solidarity with him after the Visakhapatnam airport incident in which the JSP workers who attacked the ministers were arrested, and the meeting was followed by a joint media conference by the duo which stressed on the need for all the opposition parties to come together against the misrule of YSR Congress Party in the state.