No reality shows for Neha Dhupia

The actor who was in town recently gets candid about tackling trolls, her daughter Mehr, and upcoming projects

By | Published: 8:32 pm

“I visited Hyderabad after a long time. The pandemic became the biggest challenge for all, I’m just getting used to the new normal and started shooting, it took us time to get back to the same routine, but this time with more of self-care and being with cousins while travelling,” says Neha Dhupia.

Ask her what reminds her whenever she visits the city, she says, “Hyderabad is always a wonderful place to visit – it’s not just food, but also the film industry here which is always happening and people here are warm and welcoming.”

Talking about her projects, she says, “I have some exciting projects coming out in 2021, my first love is always acting, nothing can take away from it, but I would be focusing more on movies rather than reality shows. I would also love to work in Telugu Film Industry if I get great offers from South,” says Neha who recently acted in a short film called Devi. With OTT platforms picking up in a big way, the actor says she is not averse to any offers that come her way.

“Well, talking about OTT platforms, nobody is showing much interest and don’t want to go to the theatres these days. As an actor, I always want to see myself on big screen. Due to the pandemic, we should be grateful for all the OTT platform who have entertained the public and gave life to many artistes with their content. It’s a good platform for any artiste to prove themselves which encourages them,” says Neha. For now, her time is divided between her daughter and work.

“My daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi is my world. Time just passes while watching her naughtiness. She recently turned two,” says Neha. The actor was in town for the launch of the first look and teaser of the 3D animation web-series Funtastic Tara. She also mentioned that she is happy to see “new creativity on the horizon.” She feels that the 3-D animation web-series is going to be “revolutionary in children’s entertainment”.

