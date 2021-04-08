No relief for ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench, comprising Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy refused to entertain a mention for urgent hearing of a case pertaining to the release of a popular show ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ which revolves around the life of Ramalinga Raju. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishen Kaul sought a date for the hearing of the case and brought to the notice of the court that due to operation of the stay on the release of the show, the producers were suffering huge losses and the show will lose its steam as many are under the process of producing similar shows. The court refused to advance the hearing of the matter by stating that it was not a case of such urgency that it wanted priority.

