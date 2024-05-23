| No Relief From Heat Despite Rains

No relief from heat despite rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Despite a few hours of intense rainfall during the wee hours on Thursday, Hyderabad residents experienced a rise in temperatures throughout the day.

Several areas including Kukatpally, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Maredpally, Patancheru and Khairatabad saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Telangana State Planning and Development Society, by 5 pm, Miyapur recorded the highest temperature at 41.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Balnagar at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Gachibowli at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

In most districts of Telangana, temperatures ranged from 41 to 44 degrees Celsius. Bheerampoor in Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kasipet in Mancherial at 43.3 degrees Celsius, and Dongli in Kamareddy at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Lokeshwaram in Nirmal and Bodhan in Nizamabad recorded temperatures of 42.9 degrees Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for Friday, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Other districts under the yellow alert include Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Gadwal.