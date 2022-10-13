No role of Puvvada in municipal complex demolition: TRS minority wing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Khammam: TRS (BRS) minority wing leaders condemned allegations being made against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar with regard to the demolition of a municipal shopping complex in Khammam.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, party district minority wing president Tajuddin said the decision to demolish the municipal complex was taken by the Khammam Municipal Corporation as it was in dilapidated condition. There was no involvement of the Minister in the demolition. But some traders and political leaders were falsely accusing the Minister of being behind the decision taken by the corporation authorities two years ago. The complex was demolished following a court order, he said.

The municipal corporation took the decision as part of the public safety measures as the structure could pose a threat to the lives of the people as well as the traders. It was ridiculous that some traders, who paid the rent for their shops, were now claiming ownership of the land, Tajuddin said.