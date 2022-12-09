No space for BRS in national politics, says BJP

In a statement issued on Friday, BJP State official spokesperson said BRS would not make any impact in national politics as many other national parties tried to defeat PM Modi but failed as people of the country stood behind him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: BJP State official spokesperson NV Subhash said there was no space for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in national politics as there were already several established political parties in the country that failed to make an impact.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Subhash said the BRS would not make any impact in national politics as many other national parties tried to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi but failed as the people of the country stood behind him. The BRS would be a rehabilitation home for politicians who were abandoned or sidelined by their respective parties in various States, he said.