North East Monsoon: Light isolated rains predicted for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has forecasted light isolated rains for the city over the next three days as the North East Monsoon showers make their presence felt.

According to the IMD-H, these rains or thundershowers are expected to occur during the afternoon or evening hours. This forecast comes as a welcome relief following a dry October in the region.

However, the rains in city are expected to remain scattered, so not all areas may receive precipitation. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover over 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures are expected to stay around 22 degrees Celsius during this period.

Isolated rains are also anticipated to be active across the state during the next three days, providing some respite from the extended dry spell.