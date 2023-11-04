Hyderabad: Three-day conference of Indian Association of Social Sciences Institutions concludes

The three-day annual conference, marked by seven plenary sessions and 135 paper presentations, fostered a discourse on pressing societal challenges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: The three-day 22nd annual conference of the Indian Association of Social Sciences Institutions which focused on three major themes – Sustainable Development, Urbanization & Development and Women Empowerment, concluded here on Saturday.

The conference, marked by seven plenary sessions and 135 paper presentations, fostered a discourse on pressing societal challenges such as income inequality, climate change, and inclusive development. In addition there were six plenary sessions.

The valedictory session had Planning Commission former Member Secretary, Prof. SR Hashim and UPSC former Chairman Prof. J Mahender Reddy and others, who gave valuable insights on the three themes.

A total of 218 participants constituting a cross-section of academicians, research scholars from the universities, and research institutes from across the country participated in the conference and presented or chaired plenary sessions.

The conference provided a platform for deliberation and exchange of ideas, identification of emerging trends, shifting paradigms and exploration of collaborations for further research and interventions in the area of policy and advocacy.